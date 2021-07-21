Newly rebranded Riverside High School’s logo revealed

Duval County Public Schools released the new logo for the rebranded Riverside High School on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly one year after Robert E. Lee High School was put up for renaming consideration by the Duval County School Board, the logo for the school’s new name, Riverside High School, was released Wednesday.

While the school’s nickname, “The Generals,” will remain, the new logo features some noticeable changes. The logo, a royal blue star with the letter “R” emblazoned in the center, replaces the original gray accent with neon green.

Duval County Public Schools spokesperson Sonya Duke-Bolden said the revised logo represents a five-star general, a nod to students’ achievements and potential for success after graduation.

“The use of the stars will allow the school to define what a five-star general represents in terms of student accomplishment and ensuring students are ready for success in their post-secondary pursuits. There is no human representation of the mascot planned, and the current confederate version is being removed,” Duke-Bolden told News4Jax via email Wednesday.

“The star will play the central role of representing the school and its expectations for excellence,” she added.

Even though the official date of the name change is Aug. 3, Duke-Bolden said signage on the school’s marquee has already been replaced.

It’s unclear how much the new logo and signage cost. The school district did not have that information available Wednesday.

As News4Jax reported, “Lee” was removed from the sign posted outside the Jacksonville high school earlier this month. The Duval County School Board voted to rename the school, which was named after Confederate general Robert E. Lee after months of public debate.

The school board voted June 1 to rebrand that school and five other public schools that were named after controversial historical figures.

Among the other changes: Jefferson Davis Middle School will become Charger Academy; J.E.B. Stuart Middle School will become Westside Middle School; Kirby-Smith Middle School will be renamed Springfield Middle School; Joseph Finegan Elementary will rebranded as Anchor Academy; and Stonewall Jackson Elementary will be known as Hidden Oaks Elementary.

Three others schools that were under consideration for potential name changes — Jean Ribault Middle School, Jean Ribault High School and Andrew Jackson High School — will keep their existing names.

The total cost of changing Lee to Riverside High School is expected to come in about $366,000, or $80,000 more than the original estimate. That price tag includes signs, but the bulk will pay for new athletics and band uniforms.

Three-quarters of the rebranding cost will be covered by private donations and the rest will be funded by the district’s beverage contract.