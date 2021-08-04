Masks optional but ‘highly recommended’ for Putnam County students, school staff

Masks for students and staff are optional but “highly recommended” as part of the Putnam County School District’s COVID-19 safety precautions for the 2021-22 school year.

The school district said it will continue all precautions that were implemented in the previous school year, including working with public health partners to contract trace positive cases, having enhanced cleaning procedures, maintaining COVID-19 triage health room at each school with dedicated staff, and requiring all staff and students with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and follow possible case protocol.

Here are other protocols outlined by the district:

Registration/meet-the-teacher event hours will be extended to decrease the number of families on campus at one time.

Meetings for parents/groups will be held in large common areas rather than classrooms.

Schools will limit visitors on school campuses for the first nine weeks.

Any visitor to a school district office or school campus will be required to answer questions related to COVID-19 symptoms or any contact with a known positive case.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed an executive order barring school districts from requiring students to wear masks.

The first day of school in Putnam County is Aug. 17.