Tommy Hazouri Jr. pleads guilty in federal court to child porn charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tommy Hazouri Jr., son of Jacksonville City Councilman and former Mayor Tommy Hazouri, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to one count of distributing child pornography.

Hazouri Jr., 41, faces a sentence of five to 20 years in prison.

A sentencing date was not set, pending a pre-sentencing investigation, which is standard.

Hazouri Jr. admitted that on March 26, 2020, he uploaded and distributed four photos to a group chat with 46 users in the room. Someone reported the images of a child being sexually assaulted.

On May 12, 2020, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got a tip. Search warrants were approved.

On Aug. 19, 2020, Hazouri Jr., who was listed as a second grade teacher on the Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School website at the time, was arrested at his parents’ home on 25 counts of child pornography. The case was later shifted to federal court.

Hazouri Jr.’s attorney, Hank Coxe, wanted the record to note in court Tuesday that there was no proof of Hazouri Jr. physically touching children, but that he had distributed images.

Coxe did not comment after court.

Hazouri Jr. is currently being held in the Baker County Detention Center.

Hazouri Jr. began working for Duval County Public Schools as a substitute in 2003. He was hired full-time at Kernan Trail Elementary in 2006 and taught at three different grade levels over the next 10 years. He transferred to Englewood Elementary in 2018 and to Mayport Elementary in 2019.