Clay County deputies seek 79-year-old woman last seen Wednesday afternoon

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office asked for help Wednesday night tracking down a 79-year-old woman who was last seen in the afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Carole Paterson, 79, left her home at 11:30 a.m. on The Glades Road in Middleburg. Investigators said she was heading to a doctor’s appointment at Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County, but never arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office said Paterson has mild dementia and was last seen driving south on Blanding Boulevard in a grey 2017 Dodge Journey with Florida tag ISZV63 at about 1:30 p.m.

If seen, the Sheriff’s Office asks you to call or text 911.