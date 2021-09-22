Former Baptist Health doctor found guilty of indecent exposure in front of patient to be sentenced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Baptist Health doctor who was found guilty of indecent exposure earlier this month is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

The conviction comes after a male patient told investigators he heard moaning and then “felt a wet substance hit the back of his leg” during a visit to physician Om Kapoor in December 2017.

Kapoor resigned after Baptist Health suspended him and was forbidden from treating male patients without supervision after state Surgeon General Celeste Philip imposed an emergency restriction on his license in 2018. A lawsuit was filed after the incident alleged missteps against the hospital, saying the company was negligent in keeping Kapoor on staff because it knew of the previous sexual misconduct allegation against him.

After a one-day trial on Sept. 10, Kapoor was convicted on the charge stemming from that incident involving a patient but found not guilty of battery.

Kapoor’s bond was revoked and he was taken to jail to await sentencing until Wednesday.

Kapoor, 51, is also awaiting trial after being accused of sexual battery on a child.

Kapoor was arrested in August of 2020 and charged with sexual battery by a person 18 years or older on a child younger than 12, a capital felony offense, according to a copy of his arrest report.

An arrest report indicates a boy came forward and said Kapoor performed a sex act on him while he was at Kapoor’s house for a sleepover when he was in the 3rd or 4th grade.