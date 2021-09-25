Nassau County manhunt: SWAT team members going door to door ‘checking on residents’

CALLAHAN, Fla. – SWAT team members are going door to door in Nassau County as they continue to search for a 35-year-old man accused of shooting a Nassau County deputy during a traffic stop early Friday morning near U.S. 301.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s office, the SWAT team is checking to make sure residents are safe and to verify they have not seen Patrick McDowell.

Please be aware our SWAT Team members in the area of the search for the shooting suspect will be going door to door just checking on residents who live there. Please don’t be alarmed and please come out of your home and talk to us so we know you are safe. Thank you. — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) September 25, 2021

Other law enforcement agents are patrolling the nearby areas looking for McDowell.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office confirmed CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anonymous information about McDowell’s whereabouts.

This is a breaking update; we will continue to update you on this story as the search continues.