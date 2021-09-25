Mostly Cloudy icon
Nassau County manhunt: SWAT team members going door to door ‘checking on residents’

Search continues Saturday for man accused of shooting deputy twice during traffic stop early Friday morning

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

CALLAHAN, Fla. – SWAT team members are going door to door in Nassau County as they continue to search for a 35-year-old man accused of shooting a Nassau County deputy during a traffic stop early Friday morning near U.S. 301.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s office, the SWAT team is checking to make sure residents are safe and to verify they have not seen Patrick McDowell.

Other law enforcement agents are patrolling the nearby areas looking for McDowell.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office confirmed CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anonymous information about McDowell’s whereabouts.

This is a breaking update; we will continue to update you on this story as the search continues.

