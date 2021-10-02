Deputy Joshua Moyers to be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery

HILLIARD, Fla. – The Nassau County deputy who died of his injuries after the sheriff said he was shot during a traffic stop will be laid to rest Saturday afternoon.

The 12 p.m. funeral for Deputy Joshua Moyers at the First Baptist Church of Callahan is not open to the general public. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made NSCO Charities Inc.

Deputies stand and salute as the casket is carried into the church.

Moyers, 29, died after he was shot during the traffic stop early in the morning Sept. 24 off U.S. 301, just south of Callahan. After a manhunt spanning five days, law enforcement tracked down the man suspected of shooting him. He was cornered Tuesday in a bathroom building at the Kirsten Higginbotham Sports Complex and he surrendered to deputies.

Ad

Throughout Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered American and state flags in certain parts of Nassau County to be flown at half-staff. They include the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Courthouse and other buildings in the city of Hilliard.

On Friday, two men who worked beside Moyers -- Sgt. Trevor Zittrower and Lt. Brian Blackwell -- both laid a wreath at Moyers’ cruiser, which has become a memorial filled with flowers, cards and messages.

“Funny, loving, happy,” Blackwell said of Moyers. “He was always smiling, so just an all around good guy. Someone you would want to be around.”

“A man that grew up in this community and told me every day that he wanted to make his hometown safer,” Zittrower said. “His level of service to the community was out of this world.”

Ad

Moyers’ family has asked for privacy. A statement was released from the family and the deputy’s fiancée that reads:

“The family and fiancé of Deputy Josh Moyers would like to thank Sheriff Bill Leeper, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and the multiple law enforcement agencies that have worked tirelessly to capture Patrick McDowell. Thank you to the community for your outpouring of love, support, and prayers during this difficult time. We know the overwhelming response of support shown to us, is a direct result of the impact Josh had on his community. Anyone wishing to pay tribute to Josh, his patrol vehicle is on display at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. We ask at this time for privacy, as we navigate and process this loss as a family. Thank you,” The Moyers Family and Ivy Carter

Moyers was a 2010 graduate of Hilliard Middle-Senior High School and received law enforcement training at St. Johns River State College. The Sheriff’s Office said Moyers spent two years with the county’s Explorer program before he was hired as a deputy. He was given an award in 2018 for going above and beyond the call of duty on a narcotics case.