Soccer club eager to survey damage after investigators clear fugitive’s hiding spot

Sheriff Bill Leeper says this restroom building is where Patrick McDowell crawled out when he was surrounded by law enforcement.

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Two days after a fugitive accused of shooting and killing a Nassau County deputy was taken into custody at the Kirsten Higginbotham Sports Complex off Ball Park Road, those in charge of the facilities will get their first chance to survey the damage he left behind.

According to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, law enforcement officers on Tuesday surrounded the concession stand and bathroom area at the complex and Patrick McDowell eventually came out of the bathroom building and surrendered. Leeper said the handcuffs that were put on McDowell belonged to Deputy Joshua Moyers, who died of his injuries Sunday.

The Callahan Soccer Club said the concession stand sustained damage while McDowell was there. It said food needs to be replaced and several items were damaged.

Bathroom at sports complex where Patrick McDowell was found hiding before his arrest. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Because hundreds of law enforcement officers continued searching for evidence, including weapons, Wednesday in the area around the complex, no one from the soccer club has been able to check out the extent of the damage yet.

Representatives from the club told News4Jax they are ready to clean up the mess and get back to normal.

McDowell is accused of shooting Moyers twice during a traffic stop early Friday. During the manhunt, McDowell also wounded a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9, investigators said.

According to Leeper, when McDowell fired at the K-9 in the woods, deputies returned fire and later learned they had wounded McDowell, which is why he used Facebook to reach out to a woman, identified as Breiana Tole, 27, to ask for help.

According to Tole’s arrest report, McDowell arranged to meet her at the sports complex but when she drove toward the area to pick him up, law enforcement stopped her, and she was arrested on a charge of felony accessory after the fact. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

McDowell, who is recovering from injuries at UF Health Jacksonville, was charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated battery on a police dog.

It’s unclear when McDowell will be released from the hospital and appear in court.