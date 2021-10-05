Dates set for Corrine Brown hearings

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown arrives at Federal Court on Oct. 4, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Federal judge Timothy Corrigan has set several dates in the Corrine Brown case.

The former congresswoman’s 2017 conviction on fraud and tax charges was overturned in May. Federal prosecutors said during a hearing Monday that they will put Brown on trial again on the same 18 felony counts involving an alleged charity scheme.

While prosecutors said Monday that they would be ready for trial as early as next month, Brown’s defense counsel asked for time to obtain a new legal team.

News4Jax also learned during Monday’s hearing that prosecutors offered Brown a plea agreement to avoid being retried and possibly returning to prison. Brown rejected it. She wants her name cleared. She is also trying to get back $42,000 she already paid in restitution before her first conviction was thrown out.

During the hearing, the deadline for Brown’s motion related to the return of the forfeiture/restitution money was set for Friday.

On Tuesday, Corrigan issued an order setting some dates in the case.

Brown’s next hearing on the status of counsel is Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m. in front of Magistrate Judge James Klindt.

The plea deadline is Jan. 7.

There’s a status conference Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. before Corrigan.

The trial is set for the February trial term, which begins Feb. 7. That doesn’t necessarily mean the trial will start that day, but it will start at some point in February. The trial will be with Corrigan.