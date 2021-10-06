Loved ones, law enforcement honor life, legacy of Green Cove Springs police chief

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Family, friends and local law enforcement on Wednesday are honoring the life and legacy of Green Cove Springs Police Chief Derek Asdot, who died Sept. 28 after contracting COVID-19 while on duty.

The funeral service began at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park.

Asdot was the 13th first responder in the area to die from COVID-19 complications. The funeral is a line-of-duty death funeral with full honors.

WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Green Cove Springs police chief

There will be a procession following the funeral to escort Asdot’s body from the church to Jacksonville National Cemetery.

The Green Cove Springs Police Department said the procession route will take place at about 1:30 p.m.

For anyone that would like to pay their respects to Chief Derek Asdot roadside tomorrow, the procession route will take... Posted by Green Cove Springs Police Department on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

According to the Police Department, Asdot was an Army veteran who joined the agency in 2002 and was named chief of police in 2017. Asdot was a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Southern Police Institute and held a master’s degree from the University of Louisville.

Asdot also served as a DEA task force officer and he served as a board member on the St. Johns State River Academy law enforcement board.

The Police Department said Asdot was “widely regarded as a progressive leader who spearheaded dynamic transformational changes” at the agency in a short period of time.

“The Chief will forever be remembered as a great leader, an outstanding law enforcement officer, a patriot, and an inspiration to all who knew him,” the Police Department wrote in a statement following his death. “He will be immensely missed. We ask for our community’s support and prayers as we navigate this great loss.”

Asdot is survived by his wife, Angie, his son, Jake, and his daughter, Ashley.