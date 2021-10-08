Prosecutors to seek death penalty for man accused of killing Nassau County deputy

Latest booking photo of Patrick McDowell, who was booked into the Duval County jail on Thursday night.

YULEE, Fla. – The man accused of killing Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers during a traffic stop last month was indicted by a grand jury Friday on a charge of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. He also faces a charge of injuring a police dog and eight counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Patrick McDowell, who was arrested on the fifth day of a manhunt in western Nassau County, was treated for gunshot wounds and dog bites at UF Health Jacksonville before being booked into jail. He is being held without bond in Duval County and will be arraigned on the new charges Oct. 21.

Ad

In announcing the indictment Friday, the State Attorney Melissa Nelson said the state intends to seek the death penalty if McDowell is convicted.

RELATED: Timeline of events following shooting of Deputy Joshua Moyers, leading to arrest of Patrick McDowell | Deputy’s family thanks law enforcement, community for ‘outpouring of love’ | Fallen deputy’s lasting lesson: Wear kindness like a badge of honor

Ad

According to Sheriff Bill Leeper, McDowell’s gunshot wounds were suffered earlier in the manhunt. At one point he was found by a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 and shot the dog -- which survived. Leeper said when McDowell fired on the K-9 with a rifle, deputies returned fire and later learned they had wounded McDowell.