Callahan Soccer Club renames building to honor Deputy Moyers

Patrick McDowell, accused of killing Deputy Joshua Moyers, was arrested inside a snack stand that is now renamed Deputy Joshua Moyers Snack Shack in honor of the late deputy and as a way for the Callahan community to reclaim their town after the incident.

CALLAHAN, Fla. – The Callahan Soccer Club on Friday renamed its concession stand building in honor of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers, who was shot during a traffic stop last month and died.

The building was named the “Deputy Joshua Moyers Snack Shack.”

“We came together as a board and wanted to do something to honor the deputy and his family and his legacy and honor his sacrifice and his protection, with all the law enforcement that kept our community safe,” said Ryan Kerley, with the Callahan Soccer Club.

The concession stand and bathroom area at the Kirsten Higginbotham Sports Complex off Ball Park Road is where authorities said they found Moyers’ accused killer after a dayslong search.

The club also renamed an annual soccer match that pits coaches against coaches as “Moyer’s Warriors.”

“We were able to come together to honor him and make his family proud. It’ll be Moyer’s Warriors from this day going forward,” said Stacy Wooten, vice president of the Callahan Soccer Club.

One team will be known as Team Huk and the other as Chaos, named for the two of the K-9s involved in the search for Patrick McDowell, who was indicted by a grand jury Friday on a charge of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer in Moyers’ death.

Both dogs were at Friday’s dedication after K-9 Chaos’s recovery from being shot during the manhunt.

Team Huck won Friday’s soccer match 9-4.