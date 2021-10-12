RV City returns to Florida-Georgia weekend

A SKY4 view of RV City prior to the Florida-Georgia game at TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the biggest features of the Florida-Georgia rivalry weekend in Jacksonville is making a comeback.

News4Jax confirmed Tuesday that RV City, the temporary town filled with motorhomes and college football fanatics, will return to its prominent spot in Lot E near TIAA Bank Field for the 2021 game.

RV City and a handful of other social activities were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game itself game saw limited ticket sales and seating.

With case numbers starting to decline, the regular festivities surrounding the annual Florida-Georgia game are returning. In September, News4Jax told you that an exhibition baseball game between the two schools was scheduled for the Friday night before the football game.

This year’s Florida-Georgia football game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at TIAA Bank Field. The city of Jacksonville said additional information about activities during Florida-Georgia weekend will be announced in the coming weeks.