Jacksonville woman found not guilty in daughter’s stabbing death by reason of insanity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother who was accused of stabbing her 6-year-old daughter to death last year was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

In August of 2020, 6-year-old Atara Yisrael was stabbed to death by Purkanah Mayo inside an Arlington home, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Mayo, 37, then stabbed herself, according to a JSO report.

According to a report from the Florida Department of Children and Families, Mayo’s parental rights had been terminated because of mental health issues before the incident.

A mental competency evaluation was done in August, and on Sept. 22, a judge found Mayo not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

Mayo was placed in a mental health treatment facility and has a mental health review scheduled for March 2022.