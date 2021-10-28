Cloudy icon
Judge wants late 2022 trial date for Aiden Fucci

Staff, News4Jax

Aiden Fucci appears in court for a hearing Thursday. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Aiden Fucci, the St. Johns County teenager accused in the stabbing death of schoolmate Tristyn Bailey earlier this year, appeared in court Thursday morning and now has a better idea of when he will face a jury.

Judge R. Lee Smith told both lawyers he hopes to set a trial date for late 2022 for Fucci, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bailey. The 13-year-old’s body was found on Mother’s Day less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home.

Fucci’s lawyer filed a waiver of appearance for all future court dates but the judge compelled his appearance on Thursday and he showed up with a new buzz cut.

Fucci, 14, is in custody at the Duval County jail while he awaits trial. His next court hearing is set for Feb. 2.

Based on the circumstances involved in the case, Fucci will be tried as an adult. He has pleaded not guilty.

