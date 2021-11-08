Body found in burning Jacksonville strip club that city officials are trying to close

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a man found inside a Jacksonville strip club Sunday night will undergo an autopsy Monday to determine how he died.

A security guard called 911 to report smoke in the building. Sgt. Edwin Cayenne with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that firefighters found the body at Mascaras Gentleman’s Club on Southside Boulevard about 10:10 p.m.

It’s not clear why the man was in the building or who he was. Mascaras was closed at the time of the fire, according to Cayenne.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting in the case. The ATF typically assists in fire investigations that involve a business, loss of life and where the cause is unclear or involves explosives.

Operations at Mascaras were already on thin ice and under close scrutiny after City Council approved a bill in September to formally request an investigation into the Gentlemen’s Club.

Ad

Jacksonville councilpersons Matt Carlucci and Kevin Carrico have put together further legislation to declare Mascaras Gentleman’s Club a public nuisance. Under that declaration, the strip club would be shut down permanently.

The concerns began as complaints about loud noise, parking, and the garbage being left behind, but over time, grew into calls for closure.

Nine years ago, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed inside the club. The following year, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed. Back then, police say they responded to the club eight times between 2010 and 2013 to investigate gunfire.

More recently, three people were shot outside the club as it was emptying during the final weekend in July. One person died, Tyrell Bartley, 27. Two others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. In April, the club was temporarily shut down over food and health violations.

Ad

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS. You can also email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.