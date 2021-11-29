More than $650K claimed in Jacksonville area since launch of Holiday Money Hunt

For a second year, News4Jax is teaming up with Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis' office for the Holiday Money Hunt.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you haven’t checked your name yet in the Holiday Money Hunt, you could be missing out on cash that could be in your pocket in two weeks or less.

The state of Florida is holding unclaimed property and money that comes from things like forgotten bank accounts, old utility deposits and estates, and more than $196 million being held belongs to people in Northeast Florida.

From Nov. 22, when the Holiday Money Hunt launched, through Nov. 29, 3,194 claims have been generated from the Jacksonville area, totaling $651,107.69.

DO YOU HAVE UNCLAIMED PROPERTY? CHECK YOUR NAME HERE.

For a second year, News4Jax teamed up with Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ office for the Holiday Money Hunt to get the word out about all the unclaimed cash and property that’s just sitting there.

Below is a county-by-county look at what was available locally as of Nov. 22.

Here's a county-by-county look at what was available as of Nov. 22. (WJXT)

If you want to see how much was available as of Nov. 22 in your neighborhood, from Fernandina Beach to Fruit Cove and beyond, check the interactive map for your ZIP code below.

It’s not just money that’s available, it’s property, too. For example, people in Northeast Florida need to come forward and claim a silver bar weighing more than 6 pounds, silver coins, a Canadian gold coin and a Hamilton open-face pocket watch.

It’s not just money that’s available, it’s property, too. (Special to WJXT)

Tell your friends and family and share this link so they can check their names and businesses to see if they are the rightful owner of any of the state’s $1.5 billion in unclaimed cash and property: https://fltreasurehunt.gov/.

If something comes up, claim it, and the state says you could receive that money in 10 to 14 days.