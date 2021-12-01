Fernandina Beach police to give update on death of pet sitter

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department will host a town hall meeting Wednesday evening to provide an update on the investigation into the death of a pet sitter.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center at 1200 Elm Street.

Colleen Potts, of Yulee, was found dead in October in a home on South 13th Street near Date Street in Fernandina Beach. Police described Potts’ death as “a terrible tragedy.” They are investigating her death as a homicide.

Officers said they responded shortly after 9 p.m. Oct. 24 to the home for a wellbeing check and found Potts, who was pet sitting for the homeowner, dead inside.

Potts was last seen in the early hours of that evening driving her car, police said.

Police said someone may have entered Potts’ unlocked white Kia Soul the night before she was found dead and taken money that was left in the car. That is being investigated, police said.

Police noted that the home where she was found was not in disarray and there were no obvious signs of a struggle. The dogs that were protective of the house when police showed up were also not injured and were still inside the home when police showed up.

Detectives have been interviewing neighbors, friends and relatives to help understand the timeline of her final hours.