Jaguars fans eager for fresh start

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguar fans are eager for a fresh start after Urban Meyer was fired.

Fans were optimistic about this season with a new coach and a quarterback. But after loss after loss and the scandals surrounding Meyer, many feel it’s time for a new beginning.

“We still have to live with that being a joke of a franchise, a joke of a fan base. We don’t want that,” said Danika Mitchell, former Jaguars fan of the year.

Mitchell was at the NFL draft in April. She imagined No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and Meyer were a match made in football heaven.

“I thought that we finally had a chance,” Mitchell said.

The new team was anything but a dream to fans, with the 2-11 record so far having an impact on attendance.

“Urban was not the right coach at the right time. Unfortunately, needed change earlier than some people expected, but, unfortunately, you have to do that sometimes in this business,” said Jaguars super fan David Mendenhall.

In a video from the Jaguars’ home game against the Buffalo Bills, there appear to be more Bills fans than Jaguars fans — and it was a game the Jaguars actually won.

“More fans of the other fan bases have been there, and me and my friends, we’ve been there trying to drown them out and yell as loud as we can,” Mitchell.

Mendenhall added: “Almost every game I’m surrounded by opposing fans in my seat and I sit on the home side.”

According to ESPN, the Jaguars have one of the lowest attendance records this season. They rank 29th out of 32 teams, averaging 59,849 fans at home games. In 2020, the Jaguars had the second-highest fan attendance, mainly because the stadium allowed fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, averaging 15,919 fans. In 2019, they ranked 22 out of 32 teams, with an average of 63,085 fans attending home games.

The fans who News4JAX spoke with are season ticket holders. Mitchell and Mendenhall said that despite the losing season and the controversy this year, they’re still going to have season tickets next year.

“Of course. Teal runs through my veins. I’m never going to leave them,” Mitchell said.

Mendenhall said: “I’m still going to have season tickets. I’m going to the games. I’m going to be there because I’m there for the players.”

Mendenhall was also there for the players on Thursday morning as they headed to their first practice without Meyer, hyping up Lawrence and his teammates.

“We love you. We support you guys. Keep up the hard work. We love you guys,” he told the players.

He also shared another message:

“Khan, thank you for making this decision. We love you. We’re here for you. We support you. Duuuval! Keep it up buddy.”

Mendenhall said he hopes the next coach can turn the Jaguars into a winning team.