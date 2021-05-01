Jaguars’ fan of the year meets commissioner during NFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When Roger Goodell went on stage to announce that the Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the first overall pick in the draft, the team’s biggest fan was right there over the NFL commissioner’s shoulder.

As millions of people watched, Danika Mitchell even got to sit in the commissioner’s chair!

“It was like having an out-of-body experience,” Mitchell said. “I thought I would get some camera time, pre-shots and what not, never in a million years did I think I would go up on stage to shake hands with the commissioner.”

The Jaguars fan of the year was confident that Lawrence would become a Jaguars player, but she got some reassurance from the commissioner before his name was announced.

“It was such a relief and he showed me the card right before and said, ‘Is this what you wanted? You guys good with this?’ And I’m like, yeah. We’re good,” Mitchell said.

While sporting her Jags gear and teal lipstick in Cleveland, her love for the team wasn’t going unnoticed.