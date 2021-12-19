Civil rights organization wants Jaguars, NFL to join Confederate monument removal effort

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, the most outspoken civil rights organization in the River City, is renewing its push to bring down a Confederate monument that sits in Springfield Park.

The organization not only wants the Jacksonville Jaguars and Shad Khan to join their cause but also NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell himself.

“NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jaguars owner Shad Khan should back up their comments against racism with action...We need the league and the Jaguars to stand up courageously and speak out boldly against the racism which confederate monuments represent,” Frazier wrote in a news release.

The release continues that the coalition and other advocates will meet at noon on Sunday at one of downtown Jacksonville’s busiest intersections, Union and Main Streets. The demonstration comes an hour before the Jaguars are set to play the Houston Texans at home.

Attendees plan to hold signs, protesting The Women of the Southern Confederacy Monument and the city’s unwillingness to remove it, despite Mayor Lenny Curry promising in June 2020 all monuments to the Confederacy in Jacksonville would be taken down.

The Northside Coalition spent weeks, from September to November calling for action-- that included several demonstrations inside city hall.

Possibly, as a result, a sign was posted outside City Hall warning people not to enter offices without permission. Law experts questioned whether that was legal to enforce. The mayor’s office denied News4JAX’s then-request for comment.

The cause lost steam after City Hall refused to vote on the removal funding in mid-November (The vote was 12-6.) Legislation to remove the monument could have been reintroduced at any time, but Mayor Curry, who submitted the initial removal proposal, has not yet.

However, the latest action by Frazier may push the issue back into headlines and, more importantly, onto City Council’s agenda.

Critics of the removal said the monument represents part of Jacksonville’s history and would be too expensive to relocate, saying $1.3 million could be better spent.

Opposition commentator Seber Newsome III of Yulee told News4JAX in October he would like to see the $1.3 million go to programs that are working to reduce crime, drugs, and/or homelessness.