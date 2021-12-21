Nassau County man accused of killing family members scheduled for arraignment

William Broyles is charged with the triple murder of his wife, daughter and son. His lawyers have written "not guilty" plea to the three counts of 2nd degree.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Attorneys for the Nassau County man accused of a triple murder of his family are expected to appear in court for his arraignment.

William Broyles is accused of killing his wife, daughter and son at their home in Callahan on December 1.

He was placed on suicide watch after his arrest. During his first video appearance before a judge shortly after the murders, Broyles appeared in a padded green smock typically used on inmates who require more personalized attention or who are high-risk.

It will be unlikely that Broyles will make any other physical appearances, as a judge granted his attorney’s request to waive appearances.

His attorney also filed a notice saying that Broyles exhibited signs of incompetence and is having him evaluated. If Broyles is found to be incompetent, the trial would be put on hold, and he would be sent for treatment to try to make him competent.

The arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 this morning. News4Jax will be inside the courtroom and will provide updates.