Attorney: Nassau County man accused of killing family members showing signs of incompetence

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney for a Nassau County man accused of killing his wife and two adult children has filed a notice saying that his client has exhibited signs of incompetence to proceed in the case and is having him evaluated.

In a court filing from last week, the public defender representing William “Bill” Broyles said he needs “assistance with matters” that are beyond the scope of the public defender’s office.

Broyles is currently being held in an isolation cell in the Nassau County Jail and has no access to the internet or a telephone. He is said to be on suicide watch.

The defense has also filed a notice of confidential filing, which usually pertains to mental health issues, along with a written “not guilty” plea to the three counts of second-degree murder.

Broyles is accused of killing his 57-year-old wife, 27-year-old daughter and 28-year-old son at their home in Callahan.

Broyles is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 21.