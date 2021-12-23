60º
🔒 It’s baaaack! 12 Days of Football: Win TaxSlayer Gator Bowl tickets

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

News4JAX Insiders can win a 4-pack of tickets to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl from Dec. 20 - Dec. 31.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl has been drama-filled and the game hasn’t even kicked off!

With Rutgers University replacing Texas A&M University due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the annual Jacksonville New Year’s tradition is back on. Send 2021 out with bang with three of your closest football-crazed friends by winning a 4-pack of free tickets to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on December 31 when the Scarlet Knights take on No. 17 Wake Forest University.

Through December 31, a name will be drawn each day during the 8 a.m. hour of The Morning Show.

But you must be a News4JAX Insider to win.

To enter, submit your email in the form below, fill out the information and you’re in!

The 77th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be played on Friday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. on Bill Gay Grounds at TIAA Bank Field and will be nationally televised on ESPN. Tickets and Bowl information are available online at www.taxslayergatorbowl.com.

