Rutgers to the rescue: Scarlet Knights will face Wake Forest in Gator Bowl next week

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano yells at his players after a penalty in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will go on.

Rutgers answered the call for a last-second invitation to the bowl game and will play Wake Forest at TIAA Bank Field at 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 in their first postseason contest since 2014.

The Scarlet Knights have a quick turnaround to get prepared for a high-powered Demon Deacons team that played in the ACC championship game. Rutgers has been off since it lost its season finale to Maryland on Nov. 27.

It was a mad scramble for both Rutgers and the Gator Bowl itself after Texas A&M withdrew from the game early Wednesday afternoon, citing not enough healthy players due to opt-outs, COVID-19 cases and athletes entering the transfer portal.

That made real the possibility of the game not being played this season for the first time in the bowl’s history and erasing a big windfall for the city. The game generates between $14-$16 million in economic impact and donates a substantial amount to area charities.

But hours after A&M’s announcement, multiple teams had expressed interest in being a replacement for the Aggies, laying the groundwork for an opponent to emerge before Friday’s deadline for to game to still go on.

Rutgers (5-7) is that team.

While the matchup isn’t nearly as exciting as a top 25 showdown between the Jimbo Fisher-led Aggies and the 10-3 Demon Deacons, it’s a far better option than no game at all. Rutgers had just three wins against Power 5 programs (Illinois, Indiana and Syracuse) and won just two of its final seven games.

NJ.com reported late Wednesday night that Rutgers would be the replacement, although that confirmation didn’t officially come until the NCAA football oversight committee wrapped things up on its end Thursday. At 5-7, the Scarlet Knights needed to get approval from the committee and did so as the team with the highest Academic Progress Rate metric of the eligible 5-7 teams. The APR is used as a tiebreaker for sub-.500 teams who are selected to play in a bowl game.