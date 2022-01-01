Gas tax hike takes effect Saturday in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Saturday in Duval County, you’re going to be paying more at the pump because of a local gas tax that is now in effect.

That gas tax is double now -- a 6-cent per gallon increase at the pumps.

The local gas tax -- which is now at 12 cents a gallon -- goes into effect Jan. 1 after Jacksonville City Council voted against repealing it last month. The council originally voted on the plan back in May.

“Thank you to the City Council for joining me in a commitment to every neighborhood and every family to make our city better for the next generation,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “That means investing in our parks, roadways, and in the infrastructure that makes our city work. I believe in keeping promises. To ensure that happens, we have identified the revenue needed to make these investments. We were all are elected to make the tough choices, and that’s what it takes to build a better Jacksonville.”

Ad

Now, taxpayers will see the difference at a time when drivers in Northeast Florida and across the country are already seeing higher prices at the pump. Many people News4JAX spoke with Saturday voiced concerns, saying gas is already expensive and they’re worried whether the tax will be used in the right way.

The new gas tax could raise $960 million over the next 30 years.

Here’s a breakdown of the plans in place of where that money would go. (Several of the projects have funding also coming from other sources.)

$350 million would go toward road projects like improvements to Philips Highway.

$129 million would be spent in drainage improvements

$132 million for the Emerald Trail, with some projects already in place.

$447 million could be used in transit projects like a new Mayport ferry and dock

$247 million would be spent on improvements to the Skyway

Beyond the local aspect of this, Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to suspend the state’s gas tax beginning in July. However, that would require legislative action that could happen as soon as this month.