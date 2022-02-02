Carla Wiley remains on probation after violation related to opening new lines of credit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Carla Wiley, who started the bogus One Door Education charity that prosecutors argued became a slush fund for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, will not face any additional prison time for a violation of her federal probation.

Last year, Wiley was charged in a petition that alleged she violated the terms of her supervised release by obtaining new lines of credit without the advance approval of her probation officer. During a hearing conducted via Zoom Wednesday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan explained the petition outlined eight instances of this between February 2020 and June 29, 2021.

A violation of probation like this could have carried a sentence of up to two years in custody. However, due to the specific circumstances surrounding this violation, prosecutors believed Wiley could remain on supervised release, with no additional penalties.

Wiley admitted to the violation of her probation, which allowed the hearing to move into its sentencing phase. The judge heard from both prosecutors and Wiley’s attorney. Prosecutors said that given that Wiley had otherwise done very well in abiding by the conditions of her probation and that she had paid significant restitution — more than $600,000 — they believed no incarceration was needed and Wiley could continue on her supervised release.

Wiley’s defense attorney agreed with the recommendation from prosecutors and gave an explanation for Wiley’s actions. Following her release from federal prison in July 2019, Wiley had poor credit, according to her attorney. He explained she then got a job and began paying off her debts. As she did that, she received offers for lines of credit aimed at helping to rebuild a credit score. One of her first new loans was a $300 credit card. The attorney noted that Wiley should have consulted with her probation officer and that she’s coming forward on that. Wiley currently has no debt, according to the attorney.

When given a chance to speak during the hearing, Wiley said she did not have much to add but said she regretted the actions and apologized.

Corrigan explained that a reason this particular condition was on Wiley’s probation in the first place was to enable a probation officer to monitor her financial situation to make sure she was being responsible with her forfeiture and restitution obligations. Since the probation violation first came to light, the judge said, he has since learned that in January, Wiley had satisfied her forfeiture requirements and had met virtually all of her restitution obligations. The judge said that was one of the mitigating factors that led him to conclude having Wiley continue on her supervised release was appropriate.

Wiley’s three-year term of supervised release will end on the previously scheduled date of July 24, and no new conditions were imposed.

Wiley had reached a plea deal with prosecutors in 2016 and was sentenced to 21 months in prison when her co-conspirators, Brown and Brown’s former chief of staff, Elias “Ronnie” Simmons, were sentenced in December 2017. Simmons had been sentenced to four years in prison and was released in June 2020.

Brown’s fraud and tax charge conviction was overturned last year by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Brown’s new trial on federal conspiracy and fraud charges is now scheduled for September.