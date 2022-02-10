Man accused of killing wife, adult daughter and son to appear in Nassau County court today

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Nassau County former church worker accused of gunning down his family inside their home in Callahan is expected to face a judge Thursday morning.

William Broyles is expected to enter a plea at a hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. in Nassau County court.

Broyles has been indicted on three counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting his 57-year-old wife, 27-year-old daughter and 28-year-old son in December 2021.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said that before the shooting there was no history of domestic problems at that address.

“This case is just tragic. It just, it’s crazy. It just doesn’t make sense,” Leeper said in a news conference following the shooting.

As revealed in December on the staff page of Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church, Broyles was listed as the church’s director of music ministries. His name has since been removed from the page. The staff page stated that Broyles had been its church musician for 23 years, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering and has worked in the aerospace and medical device industries.

Broyles is being held in Nassau County jail without bond.

