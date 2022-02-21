16-year-old missing after canoe flips in the St. Johns River

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An extensive search is underway for a 16-year-old who went missing after their canoe flipped in the St. Johns River.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the alert shortly after 9 p.m.

🚨🚨COMMUNITY ALERT 🚨🚨



SJSO, JSO, FWC, SJCFR, and USCG are on scene responding to a report of a missing 16 year old teen whose canoe flipped over in the St. Johns River in the northwest part of the county.



An extensive search is underway. pic.twitter.com/EeRCitcY1J — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) February 21, 2022

They’re working with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, and the U.S Coast Guard to locate the teenager.

If you know anything about the teen’s whereabouts or anything linked to the case, please call police.