16-year-old missing after canoe flips in the St. Johns River

Erin Seaton, Associate Producer

Tags: St. Johns County
(St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An extensive search is underway for a 16-year-old who went missing after their canoe flipped in the St. Johns River.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the alert shortly after 9 p.m.

They’re working with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, and the U.S Coast Guard to locate the teenager.

If you know anything about the teen’s whereabouts or anything linked to the case, please call police.

