First Coast High planning for enhanced security ‘for the near future’

In a message Tuesday to parents of students at First Coast High School, Principal Justin Fluent said the school will be taking enhanced security measures “in light of the acts of violence taking place in our area.”

His message states:

“We are aware of tragic acts of violence taking place in our surrounding area. While these events are not taking place on our campus, we will have enhanced security measures for the near future as a precaution. Again, we will be taking enhanced security measures for the near future in light of the acts of violence taking place in our area. Thank you for your understanding and partnership. We look forward to seeing your child at school tomorrow.”

Fluent’s message comes following a shooting that was reported Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Duval Station and Starratt roads — not far from the school campus. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, six teenagers were found in a car that was involved, though it’s unknown where they attend school. JSO said one person died in the shooting and four others were hospitalized.

Just a week ago, the Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was injured as shots were fired at a car in a parking lot along Duval Station Road. That scene also wasn’t far from First Coast High.

Notably, the principal of the high school sent a message earlier in the day to parents, informing them that a loaded gun was found on the campus Tuesday and that a student was arrested.