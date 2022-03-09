Man dies from injuries in shooting at Westside Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Westside Jacksonville apartment complex and later died from his injuries at a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Units were called to the Westland Park Apartments complex on Collins Road at about 2 p.m. He was said to be in his late 20s.

Sgt. M. J. Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office, said investigators were talking with people at the apartment complex. Police were looking for witnesses and didn’t have a suspect description or anyone in custody.

“It appears at this time to be targeted, but that’s still under investigation,” Russell said.

Investigators said the man shot was outside of his car and may have been doing mechanical work to his vehicle.

A resident, who asked not to be identified as a safety precaution, said he was outside with his family when he heard the gunshots. He said he heard 10 to 15 shots fired.

Three hours after the shooting happened, we spoke with Dustin Clidenze, who was coming home from work and had just learned of the shooting at his apartment complex.

“I’m a little worried for my family, obviously,” he said. “They have cameras up and I hope they work and hoping they can locate the guy that did that.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact authorities.