Sand truck removed from Ace Hardware building after January crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A sand truck has finally been removed from the Bennett’s Ace Hardware on Jacksonville’s Westside after it crashed into the building in January.

SKY4 flew over the building on Monday and found the roof had also been removed. You could see the damage to the interior of the store.

There were no signs that any demolition work had begun. The building had been boarded up.

Related: 15-year-old driver cut in front of sand truck that crashed into Westside Ace Hardware, report says

On January 14, a 15-year-old was driving a car that cut in front of the sand truck and collided with the semi before the truck plowed into the building, according to a crash report.

Ad

The teen was cited for failure to yield and a learner’s permit violation, the report said. The report also showed that an 11-year-old girl was a passenger in the car.

Related: Dashcam, surveillance video captures moment sand truck crashes into Westside Ace Hardware

According to the report, the two girls were among five people taken to hospitals after the wreck.

Video from a dash-mounted camera onboard the sand truck captured the moment the truck collided with the car and then barreled into the hardware store. In the video, the truck is seen driving along West Beaver Street, crossing the intersection of Cahoon Street, with a green light. The truck then collides with the car, which had entered the intersection, before veering off to the right and plowing into the store.

Ad

“No trespassing signs” were added outside the building. There’s also a red sign that reads “condemned.”