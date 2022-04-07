Another psychologist to evaluate man accused of killing wife, 2 adult children

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of fatally shooting his wife and their adult daughter and son at their Nassau County home in December will undergo a second psychological evaluation.

A psychologist hired by the defense previously told a judge that Williams Broyles is not competent for prosecution, and on Thursday, the state attorney’s office said it will have a psychologist of its choosing do a second evaluation.

If that psychologist says he can be prosecuted, it likely would mean a third evaluation.

Broyles’ next court date is May 12.

The state attorney’s office has told Broyles, 57, it will seek the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Broyles was indicted in January on three counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting his 57-year-old wife, 27-year-old daughter and 28-year-old son in December 2021 in their home.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said that before the shooting there was no history of domestic problems at that address.

“This case is just tragic. It just, it’s crazy. It just doesn’t make sense,” Leeper said in a news conference following the shooting.

As revealed in December on the staff page of Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church, Broyles was listed as the church’s director of music ministries. His name has since been removed from the page. The staff page stated that Broyles had been its church musician for 23 years, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering and has worked in the aerospace and medical device industries.