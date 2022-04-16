Murder of Jared Bridegan receiving national attention

The heartbreaking story has now been picked up by national news organizations. Fox News, People, New York Post, Inside Edition, and The Independent to name a few.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The murder of a father of four is getting national attention.

It’s been two months since Jared Bridegan was gunned down while trying to get a tire out of the road in Jacksonville Beach while his 2-year-old child sat in the car.

The heartbreaking story has now been picked up by national news organizations. Fox News, People, New York Post, Inside Edition, and The Independent to name a few.

His widow is working hard to get the word out.

“I want people to know that the murderer is out there, the murderer is probably watching this and living their lives, and that’s not okay,” Kirsten Bridegan said.

Related: ‘I still have hope’: As search for local father’s killer continues, reward increases to $30K | Father of 4 targeted in close-range Jacksonville Beach murder, police say | Crime Stoppers now offering $13K reward for information leading to arrest in father of 4′s murder

Ad

Bridegan’s twins, from a previous marriage, had just been dropped off and he was taking a routine route home.

“I actually talked to him on the phone right after he dropped the twins off and told me they had a good day,” Kirsten said.

A home security camera picked up gunshots that rang out around the same time that Bridegan was murdered. Bridegan’s 2-year-old daughter was in the car when her father was murdered and told her mother this.

“She’ll say, boom boom boom, daddy on the ground,” Kirsten said.

No arrests have been made. But there is one possible clue: A blue F-150 pick truck was caught on a nearby surveillance camera.

With each passing day, a reward of 5-thousand and a 25-thousand dollars is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the murderer or murderers.

Bridegan’s family waits for closure, wondering who killed this father, husband, son and friend.

On Tuesday, April 19, a ceremony will be held at South Beach Sunshine Park at 7:15 p.m. to honor Jared Bridegan.