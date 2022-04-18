Florida’s Education Dept. rejects 54 school textbooks for ‘prohibited topics’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In its review of 132 math textbooks that were submitted for consideration, the Florida Department of Education rejected 54, claiming they contain ‘prohibited topics’ such as critical race theory, social-emotional learning and Common Core frameworks.

The DeSantis administration did not release a list of the books that were submitted, but News4JAX has filed a public records request to obtain that information.

Though it did not cite specific examples, the FDOE said in a press release on Friday that 28 textbooks were rejected because they “incorporated prohibited or unsolicited strategies, including CRT,” 12 were rejected “because they do not properly align to B.E.S.T. standards,” and 14 more were rejected for both of the aforementioned reasons.

The messaging from the DeSantis Administration has been that the education system is being used as a means to subtly inject political opinions into the minds of school-aged children, though he did not cite any specific examples in Florida’s schools.

“It seems that some publishers attempted to slap a coat of paint on an old house built on the foundation of Common Core, and indoctrinating concepts like race essentialism, especially, bizarrely, for elementary school students,” DeSantis said in a press release. “I’m grateful that Commissioner Corcoran and his team at the Department have conducted such a thorough vetting of these textbooks to ensure they comply with the law.”

The math book submissions were made in response to a 2021 call for bids for mathematics instructional materials to be included on the state’s adopted list, which included an additional message informing publishers that the materials must “not incorporate unsolicited strategies, such as social-emotional learning and culturally responsive teaching.”

Democratic state lawmakers strongly criticized the move, accusing the administration of waging a dishonest culture war in Florida’s classrooms to bolster political support for DeSantis’ gubernatorial reelection bid.

.@EducationFL just announced they're banning dozens of math textbooks they claim "indoctrinate" students with CRT. They won't tell us what they are or what they say b/c it’s a lie.#DeSantis has turned our classrooms into political battlefields and this is just the beginning. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/AliAGRDJIW — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) April 15, 2022

Apparently CRT is being taught in mathematics in Florida, so the @EducationFL has banned some of the math books.



No, this is not 1963, it’s 2022 in the “Free State of Florida” 🙄. https://t.co/eEDO6Qtnrj — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) April 16, 2022

A spokesperson for Governor DeSantis, Christina Pushaw, posted an example of something the administration deems inappropriate for ninth-grade students. The question was included, not in a math textbook, but in a worksheet that’s available to download from online teaching resource databases such as Teachers Pay Teachers.

This is math homework from a public school district in Missouri. How does this help kids learn algebra, exactly? No wonder China is winning…



(Photo from @CMartinForMO) pic.twitter.com/gKF7Fe9QTr — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 17, 2022

Pushaw shared the image that was posted on social media by a local political activist from Missouri.