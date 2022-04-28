67º

Ceremony in Jacksonville honors those who died in workplace last year

Service held at Northeast Florida Safety Council offices

Mary Baer, 5, 6 & 10 p.m. anchor

Staff, News4JAX

The Workers’ Memorial Day Observance Ceremony was held Thursday at the Northeast Florida Safety Council offices. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A ceremony was held Thursday morning to honor workers who died in work environments in 2021.

The 8th annual Jacksonville Workers’ Memorial Day Observance Ceremony took place at the Northeast Florida Safety Council offices.

The service paid tribute to 18 Northeast Florida work-related deaths with the reading of names and a bell being struck when each person was remembered.

“We recognize the impact these tragic losses have on families, coworkers and communities,” said Catherine Sutton, Safety Council CEO. “This event renews our commitment to the value of safety, health and environmental protections for all workers.”

According to the National Safety Council, every seven seconds, a workplace injury occurs.

