St. Johns County residents have new evacuation zones this year

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – It’s less than a month away from June 1, the start of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, and it’s time to start preparing.

May 1 through May 7 is Hurricane Preparedness Week. One way to prepare is knowing your evacuation zone.

This year, St. Johns County residents have new zones.

News4JAX spoke with Joe Giammanco, director of St. Johns County Emergency Management, on how the county is preparing.

The last time the evacuation zones were changed in St. Johns County was in 2013. Since then, according to St. Johns County Emergency Management, roughly 50,000 people have moved to St. Johns County, so adjustments needed to be made.

Comparing the new evacuation zone map to the previous, the biggest change is the expansion of Zone A -- both along the coastline and the St. Johns River.

“So people have to understand the evacuation orders are ordered when there’s a threat to them, themselves, their life, their property,” Giammanco said. “So we want them to get out of the way of the storm.”

Those in St. John County, especially the St Augustine area, are no stranger to flooding, and tropical systems can flood businesses, close roads and do extensive damage.

Giammanco said that now is the time to prepare and that residents need to take this seriously -- especially those who have recently moved to Florida and have never experienced a hurricane season.

“Look at their kits, their emergency hurricane kits or evacuation kits,” Giammanco said. “We want them to go to our website if they’re new to the area. We have a hurricane checklist. We have a lot of information on our website.”

The county’s Emergency Management website can be found at sjcemergencymanagement.com. There, you can also find a map of St. Johns County’s evacuation zones.

And, if you’re not sure what evacuation zone you’re in, click here. You can type your address in, and it and will show you your zone.