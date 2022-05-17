Police investigating shooting outside America’s Best Inn on Dix Ellis Trail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was sent to investigate a shooting Monday night in the parking lot of the America’s Best Inn on Dix Ellis Trail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, police were sent to the motel at about 8:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. There was no information about the suspected shooter.

If the area sounds familiar, the America’s Best Inn located on the road has made numerous headlines, as has the area itself for crime-related reasons.

A News4JAX report in April found that Jacksonville police had been called to the motel more than 800 times since January 2021. According to 91 pages of records, those calls have been related to drugs, gunfire, armed disputes, armed assaults, domestic violence, robberies, carjackings and other incidents.

Earlier in the month of April, police were called to America’s Best Inn on Dix Ellis Trail after a 10-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting. The girl was expected to survive her injuries.

Last Thursday, a man suffered serious injuries in a shooting at the Days Inn by Wyndham Jacksonville Baymeadows on Dix Ellis Trail.

Notably, residents of the America’s Best Inn were recently asked to vacate the property after a building was deemed structurally unsafe.

