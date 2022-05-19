Autopsy reveals Jacksonville mother found buried in backyard had multiple stab wounds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest report for Nathaniel Slade shows he is accused of stabbing LaDonna Williams to death.

An autopsy revealed the mother and grandmother had multiple stab wounds.

Williams’ body was found last month in the backyard of a rental home in Jacksonville’s Allendale area.

Slade was arrested last week on a second-degree murder charge in Williams’ death.

News4JAX spoke with Williams’ son, Dante Williams, by phone after Slade’s arrest last week.

“I mean I’m happy and I’m glad they finally caught someone, and they’re putting things together, but it doesn’t fix the problem of the day. I’d still rather have my mom,” he said.

Williams’ son said their family last saw her in February. They became worried when they didn’t hear from her on her 41st birthday.

“I was stressed out all the time, really. I would think about her constantly I would look for her,” he said. “I would try to ask for help.”

The report shows Williams’ family heard rumors she was killed. On April 20, the property owner of the rental home on West Ninth street called 911 saying he found a box in the ground. Detectives say they found Williams’ remains in a trash can. Investigators say they began hearing rumors that Slade was the suspect. Witnesses also told police his girlfriend was seen wearing Williams’ clothing and hairpieces, according to the report.

One witness told a homicide detective that she was present for Williams’ murder. The arrest report states the witness confirmed Slade killed LaDonna Williams inside the home.

In the report, another witness says Slade told them, “I had to do what I had to do” because he felt disrespected. When questioned by police, Slade denied being involved in Williams’ murder and asked for legal counsel.

Slade is currently being held in Duval County Jail without bond. His arraignment is scheduled for June 2.