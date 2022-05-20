19-year-old charged in triple homicide now facing murder charge in another case

Owen Laureano-Cosme who was already charged in a triple homicide is now facing a murder charge in an earlier case.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old Jacksonville man who was already facing three counts of murder in a 2021 triple homicide has now been charged in an earlier murder case, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Owen Maoma Laureano Cosme has been identified as the suspect in a deadly shooting on Century 21 Drive on July 23, 2020, JSO said.

According to police, about seven months later, Laureano Cosme was also the suspected shooter in a deadly robbery at the Calloway Cove apartments.

He’s charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Cancel Urriola, Randy Garcia, and Angel Rivera Nater, a 30-year-old mother.

Laureano Cosme will be tried as an adult in that case, even though he was 17 when he was arrested. Four others are also charged in the Calloway Cove case.

Among discovery material released by the State Attorney’s Office is footage of the JSO’s interrogation of Laureano Cosme. The material also includes more than 120 pages of supplemental reports, as well as JSO’s interviews with then-18-year-old Keon Lester, then-18-year-old Kyshawn Glover and a then-14-year-old girl.

Glover and Lester, as well as then-18-year-old Robert Kay, are charged with felony murder. The girl, who JSO has said was the getaway driver, is charged as an accessory.