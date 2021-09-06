Interrogation videos among evidence released in Calloway Cove triple murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office has released discovery material on the teenagers charged in a triple murder in February at the Calloway Cove apartments.

Among the material is footage of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s interrogation of 17-year-old Owen Laureano-Cosme, as well as more than 120 pages of supplemental reports. There are also videos of three other teenagers being interviewed. In the videos, all four teens say they never went into the unit where a woman and two men were shot to death, although they do say they were in the area.

According to a charging document from the State Attorney’s Office, prosecutors have identified Laureano-Cosme as the suspected shooter in the robbery attempt that left Sara Cancel Urriola, Randy Garcia and Angel Rivera Nater dead.

Laureano-Cosme has been indicted on three counts of first-degree murder. He will be tried as an adult in the case.

The deadly triple shooting happened Feb. 8 in a second-floor apartment at the complex. According to the supplemental reports, one man was shot in the chest as soon as he opened the door to the apartment, and the second man was shot through the forehead as he sat on a couch. Urriola, a 30-year-old mother, was found shot to death on the floor, with her head tucked under a sofa section, according to the reports.

Hours after the shooting, Laureano-Cosme can be seen in an interrogation video from Feb. 9. The video is more than 13 hours long, but most of it is him sleeping in the interview room. Top-40 music is playing inside the room during part of the video. Detectives can be seen coming in a few times.

“I can say what I know, but I don’t know too much. I just want somebody to help me with my English,” says Laureano-Cosme, who had said earlier that he had a headache.

At one point in the video, two detectives are in the room with him and have his phone. They tell him they have a search warrant for it, and he gives them the access code.

Later in the video, Laureano-Cosme knocks on the door, saying he wants to talk to one of the detectives, who comes in and sits down. The conversation is redacted up until one point when the detective asks if Laureano-Cosme went upstairs. He denies it. He also tells the detective he called him back in to get it straight, to get it right for him. The detective answers that he saw what happened in the apartment and that what Laureano-Cosme is saying isn’t right. In the video, Laureano-Cosme continues to insist the shooter was another young man with them whose name he didn’t know.

While talking with the detective, Laureano-Cosme also asks, “Can you promise my mom will be OK?” The detective responds, “I can’t promise you that.”

Laureano-Cosme is one of five teenagers charged in the case. The recently-released discovery material also includes JSO’s interviews with 18-year-old Keon Lester, 18-year-old Kyshawn Glover and a 14-year-old girl, as well as an audio interview of a witness.

In the video of Glover, he says he doesn’t know what happened in the apartment. As two detectives can be seen leaving the interrogation room, one says he hopes the other teens don’t put anything on Glover.

“They can’t put nothing on me and you know that, so stop telling me that s***,” Glover says. “You’re telling me I’m doing something that I didn’t do.”

Glover and Lester, as well as 18-year-old Robert Kay, are charged with felony murder. The 14-year-old, who JSO has said was the getaway driver, is charged as an accessory.

Four of the teens were arrested at the scene, and Kay was arrested later.