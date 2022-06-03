T.K. Waters says he plans to soon retire from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a statement obtained Friday by News4JAX, T.K. Waters, chief of investigations for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said he plans to retire from JSO in the coming weeks.

Waters has previously announced his plans to run for sheriff of Jacksonville. Recently, current Sheriff Mike Williams suddenly announced his retirement as sheriff amid controversy over his residency, specifically a recent move from Duval to Nassau County.

Waters’ statement reads: “I intend to retire from JSO in the coming weeks after transitioning my responsibilities as chief of investigations and I will be a candidate in the special election for sheriff.”

Williams’ retirement takes effect June 10. The special election is expected to be set for August and November.

We’re still waiting to learn who the governor will appoint at the interim sheriff.

In regard to Williams’ residency controversy, the city’s charter states: “If the sheriff should die, resign, or remove his residence from Duval County during his term of office, or be removed from office, the office of sheriff shall become vacant.”

However, Williams has said state law does not require a sheriff to live in a county where they serve and said he believed state law would overrule the city charter in this case. The city’s general counsel disagreed, according to a draft opinion.

Waters, a Republican candidate for sheriff, has raised the most funds in the race -- approximately $1.1 million, records from the Supervisor of Elections Office shows. Democrat Lakesha Burton is not far behind.

