‘Making progress’: Internal transfers now available for VyStar members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It has been more than three weeks since Vystar Credit Union rolled out its new online banking platform leading to a major outage and lots of angry customers. But could things be looking up?

Vystar says members can now transfer money between accounts online. Here’s what you’ll find on the website when you sign in: “Internal transfers now available online.”

This includes scheduling and paying bills, viewing account balances and sending money using Zelle.

Although internal transfers are available it appears online statements are still unavailable.

There is still no timeline of when online banking will be completely fixed.

More than 200 News4JAX Insiders weighed in on the problems -- and the responses were a mixed bag.

“I am leaving as soon as my new account is approved,” one person said.

“Giving them two weeks. If it is not fixed by then I will be leaving after 15 years,” another said.

“I’m not leaving VyStar... I’m staying with this Credit Union! One hundred percent satisfied with this organization,” someone said.

