VyStar mobile app still offline, website still sporadic

VyStar Credit Union reports progress with its new online banking platform -- but members are still reporting problems. VyStar admits there are certain things on the website that still aren’t working and that the app is still offline.

While News4JAX was checking the VyStar Online & Mobile Banking page, we noticed it still said: “Access your VyStar accounts anytime, anywhere with our Online & Mobile Banking. It’s easy, convenient and secure, whether you’re on a computer, tablet or mobile phone.” Moments later a page popped up that said, “Something went wrong” -- “Please try back shortly or Log in to Online Banking.”

Some members told News4JAX the website is hard to even access. Mary Glover, who banks with VyStar, said the recent online banking issues are making her nervous.

“It’s very, very nerve-wracking,” Glover said. “And I don’t want to change. I have automatic payments coming out you know and I’ve been here for 30 years.”

Glover said she is still experiencing issues with the website. She said while waiting in line, alongside thousands of other users, to get on the website -- it shut down -- right in the middle of her session Monday night.

“My whole account said, ‘not available, ‘not available.’”

VyStar member Ashley Alvarado told News4JAX that she’s also having trouble with online banking.

“It was saying that it was working, but when you log in, it’ll say that you’re in line like at 10,200 and something, so it’s like -- you’re still waiting,” Alvarado said. “You can’t even fully access it.”

VyStar reports the new online banking platform has been available since May 23. As of Tuesday morning, the credit union reports the following functions are not working on the website:

Paying a credit card via internal transfer

Scheduling future or recurring internal transfers

View statements

View transaction history with merchant name and location

News4JAX reporter Anne Maxwell asked VyStar members Glover and Alvarado if they had a message for VyStar.

“I can’t say it on the air --but get it together,” Glover said.

“They say it’s getting better -- we’re not seeing it,” Alvarado said. “So it’s sort of hard to say that we trust where our money is when we’re not seeing results.”

We have repeatedly asked for an interview with VyStar’s CEO or another member of senior leadership since last week -- they haven’t made anyone available. When we asked “why,” their PR representative told us VyStar’s senior leadership team’s top priority is to deliver the additional features to their website and re-launch their app.

Many of you may have voiced concerns regarding VyStar banking issues including bill pay. Wednesday on The Morning Show, the President of the Northeast Florida Better Business Bureau explains your rights and the proactive steps you can take to protect your credit score. That’s tomorrow morning at 7:40.