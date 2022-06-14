93º

Heat Advisory: Feels-like temps to reach 109° in northeast Florida, 111° in southeast Georgia

Stay cool today! Afternoon highs, humidity cause scorching feel

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

There is a heat advisory in place on Tuesday as feels-like temperatures reach 105 to 109 degrees across northeast Florida and 107 to 111 degrees for southeast Georgia.

The afternoon highs and humidity will combine to create the scorching feeling.

The Heat Advisory has been issued for I-10 north, across southeast Georgia from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Scattered showers, storms will develop after 2 p.m. and linger through 9 p.m. Some slow-moving storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Heat Advisory on Tuesday

Those in Florida and Georgia are going to want to stay hydrated and stay out of the sun! Also, think about your pets this week! Sidewalks will become hot and dehydration is more likely that on other days this year.

Precautions to take if you have to be outside during a heat advisory:

Avoid strenuous activities

  • Wear light clothing
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Find air conditioning
  • Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke
  • Never leave people or pets in a closed car
  • Check on family members and neighbors

The Morning Show forecaster, comic foil, culinary expert, home improvement expert and beer connoisseur.

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

