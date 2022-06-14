Heat Advisory: Feels-like temps to reach 109° in northeast Florida, 111° in southeast Georgia

There is a heat advisory in place on Tuesday as feels-like temperatures reach 105 to 109 degrees across northeast Florida and 107 to 111 degrees for southeast Georgia.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is a heat advisory in place on Tuesday as feels-like temperatures reach 105 to 109 degrees across northeast Florida and 107 to 111 degrees for southeast Georgia.

The afternoon highs and humidity will combine to create the scorching feeling.

The Heat Advisory has been issued for I-10 north, across southeast Georgia from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Scattered showers, storms will develop after 2 p.m. and linger through 9 p.m. Some slow-moving storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Heat Advisory on Tuesday

Those in Florida and Georgia are going to want to stay hydrated and stay out of the sun! Also, think about your pets this week! Sidewalks will become hot and dehydration is more likely that on other days this year.

Do you know how heat index is calculated?

The higher the relative humidity, the hotter it feels.🥵



🌡️ This week highs will be in the mid/upper 90s, but with our moisture, it's going to feel like 100-110°.



⚠️ Stay safe & be able to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion/stroke! pic.twitter.com/VWS0xmMHeZ — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) June 13, 2022

Precautions to take if you have to be outside during a heat advisory:

Avoid strenuous activities