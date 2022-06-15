3 jump off outbound cargo ship into St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three crew members of the cargo vessel Simba jumped off the outbound ship and into the St. Johns River in the Mayport area on Wednesday morning, according to Customs and Border Protection.

The Coast Guard originally told News4JAX that two men jumped overboard.

Witnesses called 911, reporting swimmers in distress in the river, which has swift currents there.

One of the men swam to shore on Heckscher Drive near the Fort George Island Marina. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported him to a hospital for observation. That man will be interviewed, according to CBP.

A second man is also believed to have made it to shore somewhere, and News4JAX was told he’s being sought by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and CBP.

At last check, the whereabouts of the second man and the third person are unknown.

According to the Coast Guard, there are no ongoing water searches.

The Simba dropped anchor after the three went overboard and remained in the river in Mayport as of Wednesday afternoon.