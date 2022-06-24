Lawmakers react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, lawmakers representing Florida and Georgia are weighing in on the decision.

Here of some of their statements and tweets:

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

“By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Supreme Court has answered the prayers of millions upon millions of Americans,” DeSantis tweeted, along with a statement.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida

“Todays decision means that the laws regarding abortion in your state will now be decided by elected legislators in your state,” Rubio tweeted.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida

“The importance of today’s decision by the Supreme Court cannot be overstated. For nearly 50 years, our country endured flawed legal reasoning that invented an implied constitutional right to abortion while stripping authority from lawmakers according to the will of the people. Today, the Court correctly interpreted the Constitution, defended human dignity and the foundational principle of federalism, and rightly declared that there is no constitutional right to end the life of an unborn child.

“I firmly believe that life begins at conception and that every child deserves to be welcomed into this world with open and loving arms. Abortion ends a life. It is abhorrent and has no place in our society. While we celebrate the Court’s latest ruling, the fight to protect the sanctity of life is not over. Lawmakers and the pro-life movement have the responsibility to make adoption more accessible and affordable, and do everything in our power to meet the needs of struggling women and their families so they can choose life. We cannot stop fighting until every life, born and unborn, is valued,” Scott said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-FL 5

“Today is a dismal day for the American people. The Republican-controlled Supreme Court achieved their goal of stripping away a long-established constitutional right that provide Americans’ the ability to make their own health care decisions by voting to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Every woman has the fundamental human right to reproductive care. It’s critical that women can make decisions about their health with their doctors without government intrusion. Lawmakers should not be allowed to control people’s personal medical decisions and impose on their bodily freedoms.

“Make no mistake: Republicans’ ultimate goal is a nationwide ban on abortion, and they won’t stop until they’ve destroyed women’s freedom to control their bodies, lives and futures. Abortion bans disproportionately harm communities of color and low-income people.

“The only way citizens can ensure additional liberties are not stolen is by heading to the ballot box this November,” Lawson said in a statement.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia

“I’m outraged by the Supreme Court’s decision. As a pro-choice pastor, I’ll never back down from this fight. Women must be able to make their own health care decisions, not politicians,” Warnock said on Twitter.

