Fireworks scheduled throughout Jacksonville area to celebrate July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate Independence Day, fireworks will be lighting up the sky throughout the Jacksonville area on Monday night.

Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations throughout the city to celebrate our nation’s independence. The city of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. from each of these five locations:

Downtown Jacksonville

Florida State College at Jacksonville North Campus

The Avenues Mall

Trinity Baptist Church

Ed Austin Regional Park

Among those spots is the downtown Jacksonville location at Riverfront Plaza — which includes a family fun zone with bounce houses and activities, food trucks and a concert that will feature JHP Entertainment from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Bryan Malpass from 6:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

There will also be an additional opportunity to view fireworks at 121 Financial Ballpark immediately following the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball game, which starts at 7:05 p.m.

Out at the beaches, fireworks will be launched at 9 p.m. from the Jacksonville Beach Pier. The fireworks show will necessitate a beach closure from Fifth Avenue North to Third Avenue North. No one will be allowed on the oceanfront or in the water in that two-block public safety zone. Traffic — both pedestrians and vehicles — will be heavy, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, so that means you can expect, starting at 5 p.m., some roads to be closed or blocked. You can find more traffic information from police here.

What else you need to know this 4th of July

If you’re looking to make a splash and keep cool this Fourth of July, the city of Jacksonville will have pools open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., in addition to multiple splash pads. Here’s a list of all of those locations.

And with Monday being a federal holiday, some businesses will be closed. Here’s a list of offices and facilities that have closed their doors to observe Independence Day.

Fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July can be terrifying for pets, and a local veterinarian says thunder shirts, which snuggle pets in, and calming caps, which can be placed over your pet’s ears or eyes for comfort, are options to keep your pets calm. You can find more tips from the vet here.

AAA activated its “Tow to Go” program over the Fourth of July weekend in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the roads. The program will be in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. When called during that time, AAA will dispatch a tow truck to transport the person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free and available to both AAA members and non-members. The numbers to call are 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246. Here are the service areas and some of the other “Tow to Go” guidelines.