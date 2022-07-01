List: Here’s what’s open, closed on Monday, 4th of July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Independence Day is recognized as a federal holiday that commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

It’s also a popular weekend for families and friends to get together and enjoy fun in the sun, fresh barbeque, and end the night by watching the sky light up red, white and blue at a fireworks show.

There will be fireworks both at Jacksonville Beach and in Downtown Jacksonville on Monday night.

With the federal observance of the holiday falling on Monday this year, many government offices will be closed. While most businesses will be open for Independence day, others will be closed.

Here is a list of offices and facilities that will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022:

All city government offices and facilities will be closed

The U.S. Post Office will be closed, mail will not run

UPS and FedEx stores and services will be closed.

Most banks will be closed (Call to check at your local bank)

All public libraries will be closed on Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4.

Tennis courts will be closed. The only tennis court that will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. is Southside Tennis. Pickleball and Hard courts will be accessible at Fort Family Tennis Center and Boone Tennis Center

The following Jacksonville Sheriff’s Offices will be closed:

Police Memorial Building, 501 E. Bay Street

Zone 1 Substation, 5258-13 Norwood Avenue

Zone 2 Substation, 9119 Merrill Road

Zone 3 Substation, 8875 Liberty Ridge Drive, Suite 110

Zone 4 Substation, 3726 Blanding Boulevard

Zone 5 Substation, 1767 Kings Road

Zone 6 Substation, 1680 Dunn Avenue

All other publicly accessible buildings

All COVID-19 testing and vaccinations sites operated by Agape Family Health and Telescope Health will be closed.

Closures include:

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center, 4545 Moncrief Rd.

Lane Wiley Senior Center, 6710 Wiley Rd.

Beaches Location (former Kmart shopping center), 540 Atlantic Blvd.

What’s open on Monday?

Most stores such as Walmart, Target, and Publix will be open with either normal or modified hours. We recommend checking with the store before going to shop. Click here for a full list of stores and their holiday hours.

Huguenot Memorial Park will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The admissions gate closes for entry at 7 p.m. Camping is available.

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city of Jacksonville has opened multiple pool and splash pad locations for outdoor swimming.

Cecil Aquatics Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, and outdoor pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well.