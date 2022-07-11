AAA: Florida gas prices drop 15 cents from last week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida drivers have been getting a pleasant surprise at the pump over the past few weeks. AAA announced Monday that gas prices hit a two-month low with Florida reaching an average of $4.42 per gallon.

Some Florida residents are paying less than $4.20 per gallon. The national average, according to AAA, is $4.67.

The Auto Club Group stated the state average has declined for four consecutive weeks, falling a total of 47 cents during that time.

Lower worldwide demand for fuel and concerns about a potential global economic recession are just two of the reasons why Florida drivers are seeing gas prices drop dramatically in a short period of time.

The decrease in gas prices is because the U.S. price for crude oil plummeted by a total of $10 per barrel in two days and settlement prices went from $108.43 per barrel a week ago down to $98.53 on Wednesday — the lowest closing price for oil since April 2020.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins predicts that gas prices will continue to fall.

“The price declines are attributed to falling oil and gasoline futures prices, which suffered steep drops in recent weeks, due to concerns about a potential global economic recession, and how that could result in lower worldwide demand for fuel,” Jenkins said. “However, there are still concerns about global fuel supplies, which is keeping somewhat of a floor on prices. Unless there’s a sudden rebound in the price of oil, the state average should drop below $4.30 this week.”

AAA said drivers can fill up a 15-gallon tank for $66, on average. That’s $7 less than when prices were at record levels in mid-June as prices reached a record high of $4.89 per gallon.

When gas was at a record high, it impacted families differently. For disabled veteran James Cushion, it forced him and his wife to travel less.

“We stayed home. I’m retired. My wife is retired. We used to take trips, going out of town all the time because she has cancer. I tried to take her out as much as I can. Now that they are coming down, I’ll take her out a little more,” Cushion said.

Other Jacksonville residents told News4Jax how relieved they are to finally see some progress at the pump.

“I was waiting for it, and praying to gas prices to come back down,” Sandra Tomlinson said.

“I’m happy to see anything drop down,” Paul Deville said.

The most expensive metro markets in Florida are West Palm Beach at $4.63, Naples is $4.59 and Fort Lauderdale is $4.52. The least expensive market in Fort Walton Beach with gas starting at $4.52 per gallon.

The state of Georgia continues to have lower gas prices regionally with an average price of $4.18 per gallon, AAA said.

